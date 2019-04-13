Fashion Forward’s “Scholars Need Dollars” event will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at Canandaigua Country Club, 1 Fallbrook Park.

The spring fashion event, which was inspired by Caroline Delavan, Cynthia Fackler, Kay Meisch, Susanne Kennedy, Julie Cummins and Edythe Gansz, to name just a few, raises scholarship money for students at Finger Lakes Community College and Keuka College.

Fashions will be provided by Randi Shaw Zabriskie and will be modeled by local women. Festivities begin at 10 a.m. May 23. Lunch will be provided by Nolan’s.

Please contact Julie Cummins by April 28 at 585-393-4726 to purchase tickets.