Achievements

Alexandra Brockhuizen and Felicity Brockhuizen, of Macedon, recently received the Class of 1927 Prize. The award goes to freshmen women going into the sophomore class that exemplify the standards and spirit of Elmira College.

Sophie McGuire, of Canandaigua, is part of the costume design team and assistant scenic artist for the University at Buffalo production of “The Threepenny Opera.” The student-run play will run May 2-5. McGuire majors in theater and dance.

Dean's list

Cydney Halsey, of Palmyra, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn an average between 3.0 and 3.99. Halsey majors in animal science (equine science and management).