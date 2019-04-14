H&R Block is keeping one of its Rochester tax offices open extended hours Monday before this year’s April 15 deadline expires Monday.

WHAT: Local H&R Block tax office will have extended hours to provide accurate, professional tax advice and won’t close until the last client has filed a return or an extension to file.

WHEN: Monday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

WHERE: 1000 Hylan Dr., Rochester, N.Y. 14623

WHO: Clients may schedule an appointment and walk-ins are welcome. For more information about H&R Block’s extended office hours or to schedule an appointment with a tax professional, taxpayers should call 585-424-2320.