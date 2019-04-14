In Canandaigua, Jordan Health provides services at Canandaigua Churches in Action.

Members of the Service Employees International Union protested outside of the Jordan Health Care's board meeting in Rochester on Saturday. The union and the Rochester-based company are at an impasse in contract talks after the union says Jordan's proposed pay raise is not enough. Union members are also opposed to Jordan's plan to outsource its billing and bookkeeping to another company. This outsourcing would cut 9 jobs.

In Canandaigua, Jordan Health provides services at Canandaigua Churches in Action.

Jordan's leaders say they're trying to keep up with the financial realities of providing care.

"We are a family. And they know we are a family," says Jordan Health president Janice Hartman. "I think the message is we are making prudent business decisions to make sure that we remain a viable safety net in this community for many years to come."

Jordan's outsourcing plans have been criticized by Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and Congressman Joe Morelle.

Jordan leaders say most of the jobs lost due to the change will be able to find other positions.

The change to an outside billing system is expected to start next month.