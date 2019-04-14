The Monroe County Sheriff's Office confirmed the recovery of a body from Irondequoit Bay on Sunday morning.

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office confirmed the recovery of a body from Irondequoit Bay on Sunday morning.

Sheriff deputies say the scuba teams from the New York State Police and Monroe County Sheriff located and recovered the victim's body after hours of searching for a man reported missing from a canoe mishap late Saturday afternoon.

The search was a joint effort that also included the U.S. Coast Guard, the Webster Police Department, the West Webster Fire Department, and other public safety agencies.

The body was transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office for positive identification and the victim's name is being withheld until the medical examiner confirms identification.

Previous report:

April 13: Police are searching for a 27-year old man from Henrietta in the Irondequoit Bay.

According to police, the man went out on a canoe with two friends around 5p.m. when the canoe tipped about 100 feet from the shore.

Officers from multiple police departments, firefighters, and Coast Guard are searching the water and the surrounding neighborhood. Police say the investigation will go on for a few more hours tonight and will continue tomorrow morning if necessary.

Police are calling this a recovery mission. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated.

Previous report:

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County Sheriff's deputies with assistance from Webster Police, New York State Police, and the West Webster Fire Department are on the scene for a boating incident at Irondequoit Bay.

According to the Sheriff's office, the departments are investigating a boating incident on Saturday evening.