Man is accused of selling heroin in the towns of Galen and Savannah

A Savannah man was charged Saturday with selling heroin. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, along with Wayne NET members, Martin D. Rewa, 35, is accused of selling heroin in September 2017 in the Town of Galen, and again in April 2018, in the town of Savannah.

Rewa was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class B Felony, and two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, also a Class B Felony.

Rewa was taken to the Wayne County Jail- central arraignment where he was to be arraigned on Sunday. Rewa will appear in the town of Savannah and the town of Galen courts at a later date and time for further court proceedings.