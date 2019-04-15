Four members of the Bright Raven Gymnastics team recently qualified to advance to the USA Gymnastics Junior Olympic Men’s National Championships.

The boys qualified for nationals by earning high all-around scores at the USAG Region VI Championships in Landover, Maryland, where they competed against gymnasts from Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia, in addition to New York.

Justin Ciccone, 15, of Greece, competed in the Level 10 Junior Elite Division, and placed third in floor exercise, pommel horse, vault and all-around. Ciccone was the youngest and one of 10 to qualify for nationals in his division.

Ryan Dugan, Ethan Rio and Cole Pringle also qualified to advance to the Level 10 National Championships, to be held in Reno, Nevada, in May.

Pringle, of Pittsford, captured first place in floor exercise, and second place on high bar and all-around at regionals. Dugan, of Fairport, took second place on floor and third place on parallel bars. Rio, of Avon, placed fourth on high bar.

As a team, Bright Raven took second place in the Level 10 age 15-16 division.

In the Level 6 competition at regionals, Milo Anderson, of Fairport, earned first place in floor exercise and third place on vault in the 10-year-old division. Alex MacFarlane, of Spencerport, placed third in vault in the 12-year-old division.