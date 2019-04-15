Central Rock Gyms, 725 Averill Ave., Rochester, will host a grant opening party from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 4.

The event will feature games, music and climbing opportunities. Weather-permitting, visitors can play outdoor games and listen to live music. Staff will help climbers belay up the wall and a kids climbing area will be available.

For 10 years, Central Rock Gyms has built indoor climbing, yoga and fitness gyms in cities across the northeastern U.S. The 21,000 square foot Rochester facility features all types of climbing, including bouldering, top-roping and lead climbing.

In addition to climbing, the facility houses a yoga studio and traditional fitness room with Rogue racks, free weights, kettlebells, spin bikes, elliptical machines and treadmills. Central Rock Gyms hosts birthday parties, events and corporate outings, as well as summer camps, youth and adult climbing teams, after school programs, and competitions.

Day passes are available in addition to monthly memberships. Student, police, firefighter and military discounts are available, plus discounts for families and kids.

Call (585) 441-9002 or visit centralrockgym.com/rochester for information.