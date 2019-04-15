The Community Place of Greater Rochester Inc. will celebrate The Art of Giving at 6 p.m. on April 26 in the Cityview Ballroom at The Strathallan, 550 East Ave., Rochester.

The annual fundraiser, hosted by WROC-TV’s Mark Gruba, will include dinner, live music, an award presentation to the Genesee Brewery, a silent auction and the Reverse Raffle.

CPRG helps families meet their basic needs; promote health, wellness and education; enhance personal and social development; improve literacy; and build community.

Visit communityplace.org for ticket information.