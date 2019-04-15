Outstanding agriculture leaders were honored at the recent Ontario County Agriculture Appreciation Banquet at Club 86 in Geneva.

The banquet hosted 138 agriculture producers, educators, county officials, county supervisors, and state and legislative representatives as they celebrated agriculture in Ontario County during National Agriculture Week.

The Rodney Lightfoote Agricultural Viability, Leadership and Innovation Award serves as a memorial to Rodney Lightfoote (1920-2002), former agriculture program leader of Cornell Cooperative Extension and an original founder of Ontario County Farm Bureau. This year’s recipients are the Nicholson family, of Red Jacket Orchards in Geneva, and Nancy Anderson, of Palmyra.

The Nicholsons were the Extension Farm Family in 1982. In the Extension Network newsletter, Lightfoote wrote, “one of the best examples of direct marketing of farm products to the consumer is Red Jacket Fruit Farm.” In 2014, Red Jacket debuted its first private label apple, the Seneca crisp.

Anderson has worked for the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County since 1992. She served as chairperson for the Dairy Princess program. Anderson previously received the Paul and Peg Zimmerman Outstanding Young Farmer Award, and the Jackie Kunes Outstanding Women in Agriculture Award.

The Ontario County Farm Bureau established the Jackie Kunes Outstanding Woman in Agriculture Award as a tribute to Jackie Kunes (1937-77), its first woman president. Kunes’ son, Casey, presented this year’s award to Lori Weykman, of Clifton Springs.

Weykman works as a crop insurance support specialist with Rural Communities Insurance Service. She is a former Farm Bureau board member, 4-H leader and chairman for the Dairy Princess program.

The 2019 Paul and Peg Zimmerman Outstanding Young Farmer Award goes to Dustin Coryn, of Canandaigua. After graduating from West Virginia with a degree in wildlife and fisheries resource management, Coryn worked as a manager at a deer farm in Wisconsin. He returned to Canandaigua to work at Hilton Farms before accepting a position with Charlie Page for IBA. Last fall, he became a milk tester with Dairy One.

Rich Jerome presented the 2019 Ralph Jerome Scholarship to Annaleigh DeBoover, of Phelps. This scholarship goes to a high school senior pursuing an ag-related college major, with special emphasis on seeking a career in farming. DeBoover attends Midlakes High School, and plans to study animal science/agricultural business at SUNY Cobleskill. She said she wants to learn different herd management techniques.

Julie Maslyn, chairperson of the Ontario County Farm Bureau Promotion and Education Committee, presented the Ontario County Farm Bureau Agricultural Citizenship scholarships to Corrine Brown, of Clifton Springs; Katie Buddle, of Geneva; and Morgan Smithling, of Stanley. This scholarship recognizes graduating high school seniors for their agricultural citizenship within their community.

Brown will graduate from Midlakes in June and is attending SUNY Morrisville. She has shown beef and swine, joined Junior Dairy Leaders, and is the current Ontario County Dairy Princess. Buddle is attending Geneva High School and plans to study music education at SUNY Potsdam. She works with the new agriculture teacher in the middle school as the Geneva school district plans out the new agriculture classes and future FFA Chapter. Smithling attends Marcus Whitman and plans on attending SUNY Cobleskill for ag business. She shows cows and is a swimmer at Marcus Whitman.