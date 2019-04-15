LeChase is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

The firm serves clients in the health care, education, industry, manufacturing, multiunit housing and commercial markets. It consistently ranks in the top third of ENR’s annual listing of the nation’s Top 400 contractors, earning the 104th spot in 2018.

“We’re proud to be 75 years strong and growing,” said William Goodrich, CEO and managing partner. “In fact, in the last 10 years we’ve doubled our revenue and expanded operations to have a presence across the eastern U.S. That includes steady growth in the Rochester area, where we remain No. 1 among commercial builders.”

The company’s service offerings expanded over the last two decades in response to evolving business needs.

“Although we now offer the resources and capabilities of a large firm, we’ve achieved that success by staying true to our foundation — a family-first culture that values partnerships,” Goodrich said.

In 1944, Raymond LeChase founded his company in Rochester to fill local demand for construction during World War II. His first job was a $64 sidewalk for the city. Since then, LeChase has constructed or managed construction of more than 60 million square feet of development across 36 states. That includes projects in almost every corner of Rochester, which remains LeChase’s corporate headquarters.

Recent local examples include expansion and modernization of the Greater Rochester International Airport, the Chapel at St. John Fisher College, the Jane and Laurence Glazer Performance Center at Nazareth College, and the UR Medicine Outpatient Imaging Center. The firm is working on expansion at the Strong National Museum of Play and the Sands-Constellation Center for Critical Care at Rochester General Hospital.

“Our team takes special pride in these and other projects that create unique local assets,” Goodrich said. “Our people consistently demonstrate that when you do the right thing, you get the right results for our company, our customers and our communities.

“We want to thank our employees, customers, business partners and all stakeholders for providing us the opportunity to deliver our services for the past 75 years. We plan to commemorate our anniversary with a variety of celebrations and events that will honor all of those constituents.”