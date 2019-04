Registration for incoming kindergarteners will run April 24-26 at Midlakes Primary School, 1500 state Route 488, Clifton Springs.

The Main Office will hold registration sessions from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 24 and 1 to 4 p.m. April 25-26. Children must be 5 years old by Dec. 1 to register.

Families need to complete an online registration form before attending a session. Call 315-548-6700 or visit bit.ly/2DeY0yy for information.