Monday, April 15 is the last day to file your taxes. To help you file on time, the New York State Tax Department's call center is extending its hours.

The call center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. You can speak to a representative by calling 518-457-5181.

Since the filing season began in late January, tax department representatives have answered more than 186,000 questions – expecting another 8,000 Monday alone.

If you need help preparing and filing an accurate electronic return, visit www.tax.ny.gov.

Ninety-two percent of all personal income tax returns in New York are filed electronically, which the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance says is safer than sending paper returns through the mail.

If you plan on mailing in your tax documents, the post office suggests you mail early in the day to ensure the April 15 postmark, and to have an associate double check the weight and postage.

All returns filed electronically or through the mail undergo the same systematic review process.