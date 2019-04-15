OFC Creations (Opportunities for Creativity) and The Lyric Theatre, 440 East Ave., will host the Rochester premiere of “The Bodyguard: The Musical” on May 3-12.

The musical is based on the 1992 film of the same name starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner. It follows former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard Frank Farmer as he protects superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don’t expect is to fall in love.

“The Bodyguard” features Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” “So Emotional,” “How Will I Know,” “I’m Every Woman,” “Saving All My Love,” “Run to You,” “I Have Nothing” and “I Will Always Love You.”

Starring as Rachel Marron will be Sable Stewart. The Rochester actor and director was seen most recently as Deloris Van Cartier in “Sister Act” at the Kodak Center, Gary Coleman in “Avenue Q” at Blackfriars Theatre, and Yitzhak in “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” at the 2018 Rochester Fringe Festival.

Yvana Melendez will join Stewart on stage as Rachel’s sister, Nicki. Melendez is a vocal performer most recently seen in “Hands On a Hard Body” at Blackfriars, “Mary Poppins” at the Kodak Center and “In the Heights” at the East End Theatre.

Artistic director Eric Vaughn Johnson will lead Stewart, Melendez and a cast of 20. Johnson is the executive director of OFC Creations and board president of the Greece Performing Arts Society. He directed main stage musicals at the Kodak Center, including “Two Tickets to Paradise: The Eddie Money Musical” and “Oliver.”

Judith Ranaletta joins the team as vocal director after working with Johnson on past projects. Ranaletta served as the vocal music and drama director at Greece Athena High School. Rounding out the team is Terri Vaughan as choreographer. Vaughan is the theater department chair at Niagara University, and worked with Johnson and Ranaletta on “42nd Street,” “Annie,” “Damn Yankees” and “Two Tickets to Paradise” at the Kodak Center.

“The Bodyguard: The Musical” will run at 7:30 p.m. on May 3-4 and 10-11, as well as 2 p.m. on May 5 and 12. Tickets cost $30-$40, with a VIP package at $50. Call (585) 256-0444, or visit ofccreations.com or lyrictheatrerochester.org for information.