Rotary founder Paul Harris urged all Rotarians to commit themselves to serving others. He also reminded them that nothing prevented them from having fun while doing it.

As Victor-Farmington Rotary Club members prepared for the Taste of the Finger Lakes, a major fundraising event, Kim Yourch followed the guidance of Harris. She organized a social evening for Rotarians that involved learning the ins and outs of floral design while creating a floral piece that could be used to facilitate the club’s fundraising efforts.

Nine club members participated in the event, and created nine floral baskets with professional guidance and using quality flowers and materials. The workshop was hosted by local florist Flowers by Stella. The baskets were donated to the Taste of the Finger Lakes as door prizes.

Six Rotarians from Victor-Farmington attended the annual Rotary district training assembly at Wayne Central High School in Ontario. Approximately 350 Rotarians representing 70 clubs listened to presentations by district officers and had the opportunity to attend various workshops. Topics included the duties and responsibilities of club officers, the Rotary Youth Exchange program, the opioid crisis, public relations, hosting international visitors, effective club service programs and the Rotary Foundation.

Victor-Farmington Rotary traditionally pays tribute to the men and women of law enforcement agencies that serve the local community. This year, the club will host its annual Law Enforcement Awards Dinner at Finn’s Party House in Victor on May 15, which is National Police Memorial Day. Two officers, an Ontario County deputy and a state trooper, will receive a Rotary “Service Above Self” Award, as well as a Paul Harris Fellow Award for their professionalism and commitment to serving the public.

The club will hold programs with law enforcement themes in May. On May 1, Sheriff Kevin Henderson will speak to the club on his goals for the department. On May 8, the New York State Police will offer a presentation on underwater recovery programs.

April is a busy time for the club’s youth exchange student, Joaquin Ellena Murature from Argentina. His mother recently gave birth to a baby boy, Jeremias. When Murature returns home in July, he will have a new brother. The club sent a congratulatory card signed by club members to the family.

Murature is a member of the track team at school. He recently learned about archery and the use of a longbow under the tutelage of Rotarian Jim Crane at his place of business, Jim’s Archery, on state Route 96 in Farmington. Murature attended a three-day weekend hosted by the Rotary Club of Avon for Rotary exchange students.