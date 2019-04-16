The Melody Masters Big Band, directed by Marcia Bornhurst Parkes, will present “Lovin’ Education” to support Rochester City School District music students from 6 to 8:30 p.m. April 28 at Lovin’ Cup, 300 Park Point Drive, Rochester.

The concert will feature two sets of big band music to benefit the Rochester Education Foundation and its “Spring for Music” initiative. Guest musicians include Nancy Boone, Clay Jenkins and Mark Kellogg, with Jazz90.1 station manager Rob Linton as master of ceremonies.

Tax-deductible donations will be accepted at the door via cash or check. Suggested levels are $10 for adults, $30 for families. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Donations of gently used wind, brass, percussion and string instruments will be accepted at the event.

Visit rochestereducation.org for information.