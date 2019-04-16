The Brockport Symphony Orchestra will present its spring celebration concert at 4 p.m. on April 28 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 14 State St., Brockport.

Directed by Jonathan Allentoff, this concert will showcase cello soloist Larry Fagen, composer and guitar soloist Sungmin Shin, pianist Emmanuel Sikora, and vocal soloist Mary Wojciechowski.

Fagen will perform Jay Chattaway’s “The Inner Light” from “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” Sikora will appear as piano soloist in the premiere of his new work “Larghetto for Piano and Strings.”

Shin will perform “Andantino alla Romanza” from Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco’s “Guitar Concerto.” Wojciechowski will sing “People” by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, and “On a Clear Day” by Burton Lane and Alan Jay Lerner.

The program includes Miklos Rozsa’s theme from “A Double Life” in a new restoration by Allentoff and “Fanfare for Freedom” by British composer Paul Barker. A dessert reception will follow in Parish Hall.

Admission and parking are free. Canned items for the Brockport Food Shelf, along with donations for the food shelf, St. Luke’s and the orchestra, will be accepted at the door. Visit brockportsymphony.org for information.