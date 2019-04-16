The Churchville-Chili board of education adopted the proposed budget of $85,362,900 for 2019-20.

The proposed budget reflects a budget-to-budget increase of 0.57%. This would mean a 2.3% increase in the tax levy, which is below the district’s levy cap of 3.23%, equaling an estimated tax rate decrease of 0.61% for the towns of Chili, Ogden and Sweden, and a tax rate increase of 1.42% in the town Riga due to an equalization rate of 98%.

The proposed budget will be put before the community for a vote on May 21. The second proposition on the ballot will be the purchase of 10 buses at a cost not to exceed $1,210,000.

The public hearing for the proposed budget will be held at 7 p.m. on May 7 in the Administration Building, 139 Fairbanks Road, Churchville. Visit bit.ly/2vdY0Kp for information.