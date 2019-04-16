The Clifton Springs Library no longer charges overdue fines for print materials and audiobooks.

These items are still assigned a three-week loan period. The library asks patrons to continue renewing items to extend loan periods. Items without holds can be renewed twice.

Lost and damage fees still apply. Items that are overdue for more than eight weeks are automatically marked lost. Patrons can replace lost or damaged items with approval from the library’s director.

This policy does not apply to fines for DVDs, Blu-ray and video games. The library still charges fees for print, photocopy and fax services.