Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed Friday a law providing registered voters with 3 hours of paid leave to vote. The change went into effective immediately. It applies to time off on the day of a Primary, Special, or General election for local, state, federal and village elections. The law covers all employees who are registered voters.

The law specifies that a registered voter may, without loss of pay for up to three hours, take off so much working time as will enable them to vote. It comes with a few requirements: “The employee shall be allowed time off for voting only at the beginning or end of his or her working shift, as the employer may designate, unless otherwise mutually agreed.”

Employees who require working time off to vote must notify their employer at least two working days before the day of the election. Employers must post a notice about the law in the workplace — where it can easily be seen by all employees — at least 10 working days before every election.

More information about the law is at https://www.elections.ny.gov/NYSBOE/elections/AttentionEmployees.pdf