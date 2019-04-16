The proposal would have changed the question on the application from an opt-in question to an opt-out question. But official legislative action has been put on hold since the proposal was met with backlash from people who were worried their organs could be taken without their consent. It's not clear if it will be back on the table in June.

A controversial proposal to revamp New York's organ donor registry has been put on hold.

Assemblyman Pat Burke, D-Buffalo, wants to automatically register New Yorkers 18 and older as organ donors, unless they opt out.

When you go to the DMV to get your driver's license, you have the option of checking a box to indicate you're an organ donor. The proposal would change the question on the application from an opt-in question to an opt-out question.

Burke announced the plan over the weekend, but after getting a lot of backlash, decided to put any official legislative action on hold. He says most of the pushback came from people who were worried their organs could be taken without their consent.

"We wanted to start a public conversation. Unfortunately, the public did not go the way we really wanted," Burke told WGRZ, our news partner, News10NBC's affiliate. "I just think there hasn't been enough time for people to really absorb what it means and understand it.

Burke says he is still not sure if he will put legislation forward before the session ends in June.