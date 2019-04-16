President Joe Carbone and Majority Leader Brian E. Marianetti recently announced the appointment of Kara C. Halstead, of Perinton, to represent the 18th Legislative District in the Monroe County Legislature.

This appointment took effect April 12.

“It is an honor to have this opportunity to represent my friends and neighbors in Perinton and East Rochester,” said Halstead. “As a mom, a health care professional, and a public servant, I know first-hand that the county legislature can do so much good to support stronger families across our community. I look forward to working with County Executive Dinolfo and my colleagues to grow more jobs and hold the line on taxes for all of our residents.”

“I am pleased to appoint an experienced leader to represent the people of Legislative District 18,” said Carbone. “I have no doubt she will provide strong representation for the residents of Perinton and East Rochester.”

“We are thrilled to have Legislator Halstead joining the Republican Caucus today,” said Marianetti. “Legislator Halstead has experience in both the public and private sector. Her extensive knowledge of the health care system and government will truly be an asset to the Monroe County Legislature, the residents of her district and our entire community.”

Halstead is a past recipient of the Rochester Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 and the Rochester Area Colleges Continuing Education Outstanding Adult Student Award. She is also the chair of the Monroe Community Hospital Advisory Board and has previously served as a board member for Mount Hope Family Center, Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired/Goodwill and the Finger Lakes Health Systems Agency.