It’s Chicago in the early ‘90s, and Hank’s rock ‘n’ roll bar is up against gentrification and the next big thing in “The Undeniable Sound of Right Now” by Laura Eason, which will run May 10-26 at Blackfriars Theatre, 795 E. Main St., Rochester.

The theater will transform into Hank’s bar with beer and wine for sale on stage, and local bands including Mike & The Smugtown Hustlers and Periodic Table of Elephants playing 30-minute sets before each performance.

“The Undeniable Sound of Right Now,” directed by Alexa Scott-Flaherty, seeks to examine change and captures the nostalgia of the ‘90s.

Tickets start at $28.50. Call (585) 454-1260 or visit blackfriars.org for information.