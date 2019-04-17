Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Hilton

Joshua Smith, of Hilton, recently joined Phi Alpha Theta, the national historical honor society, at SUNY Potsdam. To be eligible, students must major or minor in history and complete a total of 12 credit hours, and earn an overall GPA of at least 3.0 and a history GPA of 3.1 or higher.

Rochester

Joshua Beckles, of Rochester, is part of the national champion speech team from Bradley University in Illinois. Beckles placed 18th in individual sweepstakes, first in duo interpretation and sixth in poetry interpretation, and was a semifinalist in dramatic interpretation.

Johnathan Nucci, of Rochester, recently joined the SUNY Oswego chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline honor society.