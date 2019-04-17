Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Blvd., Rochester, will host the 25th annual Regional Writers Showcase at 7 p.m. on April 29 and May 6.

The showcase will present “Something Else” by Maria Brandt and directed by Jean Gordon Ryon on April 29. On May 6, Ryon will direct “Solitude” by Carolyn Kourofsky and Lindsay Warren Baker will direct “Free Coffee and Donuts” by Melinda Gros.

A discussion with playwrights, directors and the audience will follow each script-in-hand performance.

Admission is free; registration is required. Call (585) 232-4382 or visit gevatheatre.org for information.