The Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter will meet on May 7 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 25 Westminster Road, Rochester.

Hearing Other People’s Experiences will gather at 10 a.m.

Allis D’Amanda will examine the history of the mansion housing the Rochester Academy of Medicine in “Helen Keller’s Rochester Connection” at noon.

Megan Wightman will provide an update on cochlear implant technology with “What’s New at UR Audiology” at 8 p.m.

All programs are free. Call (585) 266-7890 or visit hearinglossrochester.org for information.