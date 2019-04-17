A big thank-you to Kristen Wright, math coach at Palmyra-Macedon Primary School, and her math classes. As part of their 100th day celebration this year, they participated in a community service project. They brought in coin collections that equal 100 ($1). We were so pleased and blessed that they chose Grace House. They raised $304.82 to help us in supporting families in need. It’s a wonderful way to teach children about community support.

Grace House serves residents of western Wayne County, Palmyra, Gananda, Macedon, Marion, Ontario, Pultneyville, Walworth, Williamson and Farmington. We have trained ministers and volunteers.

We were founded by a core of committed members of Zion Episcopal Church. Now, our volunteers are from surrounding towns besides Palmyra; we are always looking for more volunteers. We are open from 6 to 8 p.m. on Mondays and 3 to 5 p.m. Thursdays, and would like to be open one more day, but need more volunteers.

Grace House is funded totally by individual donations, a grant from Hope House, Webster and donations such as our Pal-Mac students. Due to our generous community, we have rooms full of gently used clothing, linens and kitchen utilities.

Judy Snyder

Grace House