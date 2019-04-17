Army National Guard promotes Rochester soldier

The New York Army National Guard recently promoted Nicholas Opida, of Rochester, to the rank of private first class.

Opida is assigned to the Company C, 1-171st Aviation Regiment.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.

Wheatland-Chili student places 2nd in MasterMinds

Wheatland-Chili sophomore Ian Orloff recently ranked second in total points scored throughout the varsity MasterMinds league.

As a freshman, Orloff was on the junior varsity MasterMinds team. In middle school, he was a member of Academic Challenge Bowl.

The Wheatland-Chili varsity team, coached by Judie Cady, had a record of six wins and six losses this season. Team members include Ethan Buyea, Colin Hogue and Connor Wehle.

The JV team, coached by Christine Peets, consists of Olivia Cross, Raina Evans, Connor Ingham, Jackie Keister, Alannah McLean and Just'Hana Yawn-Gordon.

Local soldiers re-enlist with Army National Guard

Pvt. 1st Class Aaron Brown and Sgt. Samantha Woodruff, of Rochester, recently re-enlisted to continue service with the New York Army National Guard.

Brown serves with the 222nd Military Police Company. Woodruff is continuing with the Company E (Forward Support Company Brigade Engineer Battalion), 427th Brigade Support Battalion.

“The most important Army asset we have is the individual soldier,” said Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general. “The dedication, skills and leadership traits they bring to our community and their employers are invaluable. By choosing to stay in the Army National Guard, they directly contribute to our nation's security and to the governor's ability to respond to disasters.”