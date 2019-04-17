Organizers unveiled the 2019 Rochester Lilac Festival poster designed by local artist Alison Cote, a vintage style graphic designer specializing in poster art.

“I took inspiration from the flat geographic shapes of the early 1900s poster design for the Lilac Festival,” she said. “The usual harsh lines of the style are softened by the sweet mother and child imagery and sunny, springlike color palette.”

Posters will be for sale at all festival merch tents, and online once the festival is over. Cote will sign her posters from noon to 3 p.m. on May 12 at the main merch tent by the purple crosswalk and May 18 at the South Avenue entrance merch tent.

This year’s Lilac Festival will run May 10-19. Visit rochesterevents.com/lilac-festival for information.