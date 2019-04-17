Leigh Rubin, who has drawn “Rubes” cartoons for more than 30 years, will help explain his process during this year’s Imagine RIT: Creativity and Innovation Festival on April 27 on the Rochester Institute of Technology campus, 1 Lomb Memorial Drive, Rochester.

His session, “Curiosity and Creativity: Getting Them and Keeping Them,” will be held from 11 a.m. to noon in Ingle Auditorium. He’ll be joined by Senior Lecturer Mike Johansson from RIT’s School of Communication in an open-ended discussion about where Rubin’s curiosity comes from and how that feeds into his creativity, followed by questions from the audience.

All events are free and open to the public.

“My goal for the discussion with Mike is to inspire people to look at life in a different and (hopefully) non-serious way,” said Rubin. “No matter who we are or where we came from, we are all born with the priceless gift of infinite imagination.”

The session is also part of a pop-up “Creativity and Curiosity” class that earns RIT students a college credit, as part of a two-week course that would also involve readings, videos, online discussions and writing a reflective paper.

“There’s a growing movement in business that seeks employees who can exhibit the 5 C’s: critical thinking, communication, collaboration, curiosity and creativity,” said Johansson.

Johansson expects people interested in creativity will attend, but said it would “be great if parents with teenagers would swing by. The discussion of curiosity and creativity likely sets them up for a more interesting college career.”

Call (585) 475-7297 for details and registration information.