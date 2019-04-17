Ontario County Sheriff's Office says a local, elderly man was bilked of $5K, but called 911 after more money was requested. The investigation led to a woman from the Bronx who received the money. Sheriff Henderson says there are many scams and to never give information to anyone seeking money over the phone or via the internet. You can call 911 to report suspicious activity or possible scams.

A woman was charged after Ontario County Sheriff's deputies say she was involved in a type of "grandparent" scam.

Merlyn Santiago, 21, of the Bronx, is charged with grand larceny after an investigation revealed she received thousands of dollars from an elderly victim back in January.

Deputies say the victim received a call from a man stating that his grandson was involved in a crash in the Atlanta, Georgia area and that he was being detained and needed $5,000 to be bailed out of jail.

Sheriff Henderson says the victim completed a wire transfer from his bank to another bank in New York City. The victim then received another call seeking more money which made him suspicious and called 911.

Santiago turned herself in on April 16 after she found out a warrant was issued for her arrest. She was arraigned and sent to the Ontario County Jail with bail set at $2,500.

The investigation continues for other possible suspects involved with this case.

Henderson says there are many scams and to never give information to anyone seeking money over the phone or via the internet. You can call 911 to report suspicious activity or possible scams.