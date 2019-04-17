Leaders in business and education from across the region will gather at Monroe Community College on April 30 to hear from Brent Parton, who is leading the Partnership to Advance Youth Apprenticeships.

The conference runs from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on April 30 at Monroe Community College’s Warshof Conference Center, R. Thomas Flynn Campus Center on the Brighton Campus, 1000 E. Henrietta Road.

Registration is required. The $25 fee is waived — nyfame.org — for educators.

Parton is deputy director of the Center on Education and Skills at New America, an organization that promotes efforts to confront the challenges of rapid technological and social change. He previously served as a senior policy adviser at the U.S. Department of Labor and a strategist on work-based learning at the National Governors Association.

New America promotes the creation of high-quality apprenticeships, which it defines as opportunities that help students learn while developing skills needed in the workforce today. The organization notes that while most high school graduates go to college, nearly a third do not pursue any postsecondary education.

“Compared to countries like Germany and Switzerland, youth apprenticeship is an underutilized education and workforce strategy in the U.S., but it’s gaining steam in many states,” said Parton.

Parton’s keynote address will be followed by a panel discussion on regional and New York state apprenticeships and a question and answer session.

The event is sponsored by the Finger Lakes Advanced Manufacturers’ Enterprise, which will also present its 2019 STAR Award at the event.

Call (315) 521-7826 for details.