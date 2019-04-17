Free events will highlight changes everyone can make to combat climate change in the Naples valley and beyond

NAPLES — Two events open to the public, along with one for food and beverage professionals, will take place next week for the third annual Summit in the Valley. The free events, part of a grassroots project in Naples, invite people to participate in presentations geared toward learning simple ways everyone can combat climate change.

What is “Drawdown?” How can “The Story of Stuff” help in simplifying your life — while making changes healthy to the environment? The events open to all next Tuesday and Thursday tackle those questions and more.

On Tuesday, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Naples High School cafeteria, learn about project “Drawdown.” Considered the most comprehensive plan ever proposed to reverse global warming, Drawdown is based on the number one best-selling environmental book of 2017 by Paul Hawkins. Scientific evidence shows that over the past 150 years, the Earth's average temperature has risen more than 1 degree Fahrenheit, and about twice that in parts of the Arctic. The change is raising havoc by causing extreme weather events, shifting wildlife populations and habitats, rising seas, and a range of other consequences happening all around the world, including in the Finger Lakes region.

The Naples Library and local environmentalist Angela Cannon Cruthers will explain what Drawdown is all about. The term itself defines “that point in time when the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere begins to decline on a year-to-year basis.” The plan put qualified researchers from around the world to work in coming up 100 of the most substantive, existing solutions to reverse global warming. Those solutions deal with everything from bamboo to biking, peatlands to family planning.

On Thursday, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Trinity Federated Church, a family event will focus on water resources, in which people can learn ways everyone can do better by the region's lakes and streams. The event, "Be a Change Maker," will feature a series of short videos and infographics, sponsored by Ontario County Resources Council.

A third summit event, held on Wednesday and by invitation only, will be for food and beverage professionals and community leaders. Robert Putney of Impact Earth will share his extensive experience in moving organization towards zero waste. He will bring examples of sustainable packaging being used in the industry and share how you can move your business towards zero waste. The forum will take place at Wren’s Roost in Naples from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (RSVP is required.) Contact Deedeeabraham@gmail.com or call 585-698-5403 for more information.