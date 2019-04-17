WXXI will present the following TV and radio programs in May.

WXXI-TV will air “Eva: A-7063” at 9 p.m. on May 6, “Norman Mineta and His Legacy: An American Story” at 9 p.m. on May 20, and “The National Memorial Day Concert 2019” at 8 p.m. on May 26.

Classical 91.5 will broadcast “Backstage Pass with the Scio Quartet” at 1 p.m. on May 3. AM 1370 will present “Brains and Losses: The Bottom Line on Aging and Financial Vulnerability” at 9 p.m. on May 26.

