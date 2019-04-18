The Armed Forces Day Committee and Monroe County Veterans Organizations will sponsor the annual Armed Forces Day Luncheon on May 18 at the Diplomat Party House, 1956 Lyell Ave., Gates.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. with displays, pre-luncheon music by the 198th Army Band and information from more than a dozen veteran and military organizations. Lunch will be served at noon followed by guest speaker Capt. Joseph DuFresne, the sector commander/captain of the port/federal on scene commander of Coast Guard Sector, Buffalo. The honorary chair is Gary Craig, investigative reporter for the Democrat and Chronicle’s Watchdog team.

Armed Forces Day honors the men and women of all branches who have served or are serving around the world.

For reservations and ticket information, call (800) 945-2412.