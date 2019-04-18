Churchville-Chili Central School District received the NAMM Foundation’s award honoring the Best Communities for Music Education for the fourth year in a row.

The National Association of Music Merchantsaward program recognizes districts and schools around the country that demonstrate an exceptionally high commitment and access to music education for all students.

The music programs at Churchville-Chili exemplify this commitment to maintaining high-level music education and performance opportunities for all students across all grade levels. The district builds music education opportunities for students right away, with classroom music instruction fully embedded in the K-8 learning experience for all students. Beginning in fourth grade, students have the opportunity to begin study on a string, woodwind, brass or percussion instrument and begin playing as part of an ensemble. Throughout their middle and senior high school careers, students have countless opportunities to be part of the many curricular and extracurricular performing art clubs and ensembles the district offers. They can also participate in various classroom music electives learning traditional instruments, music history and theory, and digital composition at the high school.

“A strong music program enhances the culture and atmosphere of each and every school in the district,” said Director of Fine Arts Jeff Smith. “Music instruction is a singularly unique way for students to not only explore, understand and connect to the world around them, but also to learn invaluable life-skills of teamwork, delayed gratification and perseverance.”

The district’s commitment to innovation and new opportunities is paying off for students. Churchville-Chili student musicians are regularly chosen to participate in local, regional and national honors ensembles through their participation in voluntary solo-festivals. Students take what they’ve learned in their music classes and use it to connect to their community by participating in local ensembles through their churches, colleges and community organizations.

“Receiving a NAMM designation of Best Community for Music Education is a recognition of our school community’s support of and commitment to music education, as well as the outstanding work our dedicated and talented teachers and students are doing every day,” said Smith.