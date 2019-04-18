The Hochstein School appointed Jennifer Phillips to succeed Maria Battista-Hancock in June as chair of the expressive arts department.

Phillips currently works in the department as a music therapist, a position she’s held since August 2017, and an internship supervisor. She and Battista-Hancock will work together to ensure a smooth transition.

“I’m confident that Jennifer’s passion and dedication for the field, for her fellow creative arts therapists and interns, and for our clients will serve us well,” said Margaret Quackenbush, president and executive director of Hochstein. “We are fortunate to have such a strong team of faculty members in music, dance and art therapy, and I look forward to working with Jennifer and the rest of the team to continue to develop our programs.”

Phillips brings more than 10 years of experience as a board-certified music therapist. She holds degrees in music therapy and voice from SUNY Fredonia. Her professional career started at Upstate Music Therapy Center in Penfield, where she remained until moving to Williamsburg, Virginia.

During her six years in Virginia, Phillips owned and operated a private practice to provide in-services, assessments, consultations and music therapy services. She regularly presents at conferences, symposiums and community organizations across the East Coast about music for wellness, music and neurorehabilitation, a person-centered model of care, interprofessional collaboration, and advocacy, outreach and leadership in the field of music therapy.