The following programs will be offered at Irondequoit Public Library, 1290 Titus Ave. For more information, visit irondequoitlibrary.org or call (585) 336-6060.
Adult programs
Straw Bale Gardening presented by the Cornell Cooperative Extension: 7 p.m. on April 22. Master Gardeners Laurie Maier and Melanie Popick will share their personal experiences with straw bale gardening, a new and inventive method of growing plants on top of the ground. Registration is required.
IPL Genealogy Group: 7 p.m. on April 24. Dennis A. Hogan, a professional genealogist, will explain how the major DNA tests can help you discover more information about your relatives. Registration is required.
Classic Book Discussion Group — “The Adventures of Augie March” by Saul Bellow: 3 p.m. on April 25. Books are available for a month-long checkout. No registration required.
