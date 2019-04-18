I am writing to let you know what the Wood Library of Canandaigua has done for me. It has also impacted many parts of my life.

The library has given me another place to call home, especially when my actual home life isn't great at times. It has given me a place to do homework and meet new people in my community. I know I can go to the library and get resources that I would otherwise not have access too. It gave me my second family, the people who love me for me and have my back. The library also gave me Katie Smith, the teen librarian — a great role model and adult that I know I can go to at any point with questions, concerns or if I just need a person to talk to.

Wood Library has also impacted how I interact with new people, my work ethic, how I am as a person and even my career. I originally planned on going into some career field either working with plants/wildlife or criminal justice. I am now going to college at Ashworth, and some day will be working toward a master’s in library science and going into low-income community libraries.

Wood Library impacted on how I interact with different people, from little kids to the adult patrons and even people with special needs. The library is home to many, it's a safe place to most and it’s one building I don't think our community could live without.

Caitlin Goodemote

Canandaigua

The writer is a sophomore at Ashworth College.