Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester: Thursday — Irish Session featuring The Crossroads Quintet and Gavin Barry's Rebel Banjo Circus, 7 p.m.; Friday — Kidd Kyle and The Big Deal, 5:30 p.m., Folkfaces, with The Tenants, 9 p.m.; Saturday — 5Head, 2-4 p.m., Chip Taylor, 8:30 p.m.

Anthology, 336 East Ave., Rochester: Saturday —Start Making Sense (Talking Heads tribute), with Dead Letter Office (R.E.M. tribute), 8 p.m.

B-Side, 5 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Thursday — David Rosales & His Band of Scoundrels, 7-10 p.m.; Friday — Head to the Roots, 5-7 p.m., Mitty & The Followers, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Mary Monroe and Nate Coffey, 5-7 p.m., Significant Other, 8-11 p.m.

Barry's Old School Irish, West Main Street, Webster: Saturday — Webster Folk Sing/Jam, noon to 2 p.m.

Bernunzio's Uptown Music, 122 East Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Mandolin Orchestra, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Bottomless Brewing, 3543 East Lake Road, Geneva: Friday — Travis Knapp, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Just Joe, 6-9 p.m.

Brew & Brats at Arbor Hill, 6461 Route 64, Naples: Saturday — Open Mic with Baker & Chaapel, 6-9 p.m.

Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Matthew Danger Lippman, Grand Wagoneer, Lake St. Helens, Fell From the Tree, 8 p.m.; Friday — The Dirty Pennies (EP release), with Handsome Jack & The Stedwells, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Boy Jr., Animal Sounds, The Capitals, 8 p.m.; Sunday — Quintron & Miss Pussycat, and Harmonica Lewinski, 9 p.m.

Cottage Hotel, 1690 Pittsford Mendon Road, Mendon: Friday — Justin Moyar, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — 61 Ghosts, 9 p.m. to midnight; Sunday — Open Mic, 7-10 p.m.

Del Lago, 1133 Route 414, Tyre: Friday — Grit & Grace Duo (in Vine), 9:30 p.m.; Saturday — Springer, 8 p.m., Just Joe (in Vine), 9:30 p.m.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 99 Court St., Rochester: Thursday — The Side Doors (Doors tribute), 9 p.m.; Friday —Heartstruck (Heart tribute), 10 p.m.; Saturday — Joe Beard, 10 p.m.

Fanatics Pub, 7281 W. Main St., Lima: Friday — Don Mancoso, 7 p.m.; Saturday — Bobby and the Einsteins, time TBA.

Flour City Station, 170 East Ave., Rochester: Friday — Big Eyed Phish (Dave Matthews Band tribute), 7:30 p.m.; Saturday — Black Castle, Mosaic Foundation, Personal Blend, 9 p.m.

Greenhouse Café, 2271 E. Main St., Rochester: Friday — Bob White & Company, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Madison Road, 7-9 p.m.

Hollerhorn Distilling, 8443 Spirit Run, Naples: Saturday — White Woods, 8:30 p.m.

Honeoye Boat House Grille, 5226 East Lake Road, Honeoye: Friday — Keith Rotach, time TBA; Sunday — Warren Paul, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Johnny's, 1382 Culver Road, Rochester: Thursday — Open Stage with Jimmy Grillo, 8 p.m.; Friday — Brian Lindsay Band, 5 p.m., Teagan and the Tweeds, 8:30 p.m.; Saturday — Benjamin Sheridan & The Finer Things, 8:30 p.m.

José & Willy's, 20 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Friday — Al White & Country Smoke, 8 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Skyway, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Lake Street Station, 41 Lake St., Geneva: Saturday — Ende Brothers, 6-9 p.m.

Little Theatre, 240 East Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Homeless Jazz Trio, 7 p.m.; Friday — Trio East, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Laura Dubin Duo, 8 p.m.

Lobby Craft Eatery, 3530 East Lake Road, Canandaigua: Thursday — Open Mic hosted by Meyer & McGuire, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Alyssa Trahan, 7-10 p.m.

Lock's Stock & Barrel, 5436 Route 64, South Bristol: Friday —Open Jam with Steve Rohrbach, time TBA.

Longshots at Finger Lakes Hotel, 6108 Loomis Road, Farmington: Friday — Dave McGrath, 8-11 p.m.

Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point, Henrietta: Thursday — Delta Phi Epsilon's Open Mic Night, 7-9 p.m.; Friday — Meg Williams (album release), 8:30-11 p.m.; Saturday — 420 Ain't Dead featuring Delilah Jones (Grateful Dead tribute) and Free Folk, 8-11 p.m.

Marcus Whitman Senior High Schoo, 4100 Baldwin Road, Rushville: Saturday — Rushville Hayride Bluegrass Jam, 1-4 p.m.

Montage Music Hall, 55 Chestnut St., Rochester: Thursday — Seaway, with Free Throw, Heart Attack Man and Young Culture, 6 p.m.; Saturday — Ancalagon, with Kryst and Ferus Din, 8 p.m.

Mulconry's, 17 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Thursday — Jimmy Jam, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Saturday — B42K, 8:30 p.m. to midnight.

Naples Hotel, 111 S. Main St., Naples: Saturday —Uber Driver, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Nick's Chophouse, 5 Beeman St., Canandaigua: Friday — Claudia Hoyser, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Saturday — Marco, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Noble Shepherd, 7853 Route 20A, Bristol: Friday — St. Vith, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — The Fakers, 5:30-7L30 p.m.

Peacemaker Brewing Company, 20 Pleasant St., Canandaigua: Friday — Rebel Posse, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — My Cat Jack, 6-9 p.m.

Prosecco, 1550 Route 332, Farmington: Thursday — Mike Pullano, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Friday — Uptown Tango, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Connie Fredericks-Malone, 6-9 p.m.; Sunday — Connie Fredericks-Malone, 4:30-8:30 p.m.

Rabbit Room at The Lower Mill, 61 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Thursday — Drew Moore, 6:30 p.m.

Record Archive, 33 1/3 Rockwood St., Rochester: Friday — Professor Anonymous, 4-7 p.m.

ReInvention Brewing Co., 9 N. Main St., Manchester— Friday — Sam Swanson, 6-9 p.m.

Remedy at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack, 5857 Route 96, Farmington: Friday — Skycoasters, 8 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Mr. Mustard (Beatles tribute), 8 p.m. to midnight.

Roots Café, 197 N. Main St., Naples: Friday — Milkweed, 8:30 p.m.

Sticky Lips, 830 Jefferson Road, Henrietta: Saturday — Rockhouse Riot, 9:15 p.m.

Three Heads Brewery, 186 Atlantic Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Rural Delivery and Teressa Wilcox Band, 8 p.m.; Friday — Matt Shephens (presenting Green Day's "Dookie"), 8 p.m.; Saturday — A Most NORML Patio Party featuring Lord Electro, 4 p.m., Space Junk, 8 p.m., Dirty Blanket, 8:30 p.m.

Twin Elder Brewery, 160 School St. #4, Victor: Saturday — Acoustic Monkeys, 7-10 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 169 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Friday — Casey Bloom, 6-10 p.m.; Sunday — Craig Snyder & Friends, 2-5 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 108 Main St., Macedon: Saturday — Nick LeDue, 6-9 p.m.