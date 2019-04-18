The Perinton Concert Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. on May 10 at the Minerva DeLand School Auditorium, 140 Hulburt Road, Fairport.

Tickets are available at the door and online, $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, and children/students 18 and upinger are free.

The band will perform American River Songs a tribute to American’s majestic waterways featuring the American folk tune “Shenandoah” (Across the Wide Missouri), and “Bora Bora, Suite for Band,” a composition that musically depicts native traditions of this island.

In addition to the music portraying natural wonders, the band will play “Triplets of the Finest,” featuring three female trumpet players performing a trumpet trio set as a polka.

Call (585) 490-4751, or visit perintonconcertband.org for more information.