The Slippery Rock University Biology Department presented more than $28,000 to its majors at its annual Natural Sciences and Mathematics Banquet on April 15. The College of Health, Environment and Science awarded another $5,200 pushing the total figure of biology awards and scholarships to more than $33,500. Other departments in the sciences and math also presented awards to their students at the banquet.

Capturing top awards were Joshua Jones, a senior from Slippery Rock, who was named outstanding biology senior; Annette Choi, a senior from South Korea, who was named the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania University Biologists outstanding student; and Alexus Nubani, a junior from Leavittsburg Ohio who was awarded the outstanding pre-professional junior.

Jerry Chmielewski, dean of the College of Health, Environment and Science, provided the opening remarks and presented the CHES scholarships; Miranda Falso, assistant professor of biology, was the master of ceremonies and introduced the outstanding students; Paul Falso, associate professor of biology, presented three incoming freshmen scholarships; and William Sigmund, professor of biology, presented 30 upperclassmen scholarships.

Scholarships and award recipients in the Department of Biology include Beta Beta Beta Senior Service Award to Kathryn Skolnick, a senior from Fairport; Thomas W. Gaither Scholarship to Jenna Kriley, a freshman from Butler; Wayne L. Miller, M.D. Scholarship to Madisyn Wolfe, a freshman Sigel; Thomas John Scholarship to Noah Marvin, a senior from Venetia; Sophomore Biology Honors Scholarship to Jacob Hockensmith, a sophomore from Poland; Lydia Shively, a sophomore from Sandy Ridge; Tyler Singer, a junior from Springfield; and Seth Stafford, a sophomore from Herminie; LeAnn Penn Biology-Military Service Scholarship to Micah Garber, a sophomore from Bainbridge; Achievement in Biology Scholarships to Gabrielle Bachtel, a sophomore from Massillon; Garrett Bachtel, a freshman from Massillon; Hayley Corbin, a freshman from Sheffield; Hannah Dean, a freshman from New Castle; and Elaina Natali, a freshman from Gibsonia; Biology Honors Scholarship to Paxton Fetterman, a freshman from Apollo; Singer; and Stafford; William Ralston Scholarship to Emma Shychuck, a junior from Georgetown; Biology Faculty Scholarships to Austin Shirk, a junior from Elizabethtown and Christopher Johnson, a junior from Youngville; Leucojum Award in Botany to Alexa Demetrios, a sophomore from Canfield; Sonam Ruit International Scholarship to Nawang Lama, a sophomore from Kathmandu, Nepal; Genevieve Tvrdik Scholarship to Hockensmith; A. P. Vincent Scholarship to Shively; James Kell Scholarship to Fetterman; Beta Beta Beta Alumni Scholarship to Rosemary Myers, a junior from Fairview; Christopher F. Cuff Scholarship to Myers; Wayne L. Miller, M.D. Upperclass Scholarship to Shirk; Frank A. Pugliese “Rock” Scholarship to Nichole Miller, a junior from Slippery Rock; William R. Sigmund PJAS Awards to Myers and Mackenzie Mountain, a junior from Edinboro; and John P. Phillips Scholarship to Mountain.

Renewals of four-year scholarships include James Steel Scholarship to Shychuck; Thomas John Scholarship to Fetterman; and Dr. Robert Felix Scholarship to Madison Dupe, a freshman from Butler.

Natural Sciences and Mathematics/College of Health, Environment and Science scholarships include Carolyn Steglich Endowed Scholarship to Demetrios; Edward and Sophie Vincent Scholarship to Miller; Rhoda Evans Taylor Endowed Scholarship to Keneisha Gustafson, a sophomore from Coalport; Coen Family Scholarship Scholarship to Fetterman; and George Smith Memorial Research Grant to Gabrielle Bachtel.