Woodcrest Commons, a DePaul Senior Living Community in Henrietta, has been enjoying spring.

The Dutch Connection flower show at the George Eastman Museum has been the highlight of the spring season for the seniors so far.

“It was so inspiring to see all the beautiful flowers in bright colors, and of course the Eastman House itself is such a sight to see,” said Woodcrest Commons Activities Director Lindsay Lown. “So much history, so many tulips!”

Residents visited Kettle Ridge Farm where they sampled coffee infused syrup, maple syrup and maple candy. In exchange for their “tour fee,” residents got to adopt a maple tree which has now been marked with a plaque that reads “Woodcrest Commons.” After the maple season, the farm will send residents the GPS coordinates for their tree, a certificate, two bottles of pure maple syrup, maple candy and maple granola.

A recent visit to Mendon Ponds Park gave residents the opportunity to learn more about birds of prey at Wild Wings. Afterward, all headed out to the Songbird Trail with some black oil sunflower seeds to feed the chickadees and a few woodpeckers.

“It was a delightful experience and residents were so excited to show their families the videos and pictures of our adventures,” said Lown.

Call Administrator Melissa Brien at (585) 334-1800 or email ambrien@depaul.org for more information.