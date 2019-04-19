New York State Department of Environmental Conservation commissioner Basil Seggos recently announced the Monroe County town of Brighton earned its designation as one of New York’s 22 certified Climate Smart Communities.

The announcement was made at the Brighton town hall as part of the DEC’s weeklong celebration of Earth Week.

“New York communities are experiencing the effects of climate change, from extreme storms like Sandy, Irene and Lee to rising sea levels,” said Commissioner Seggos. “Across the state, New York’s Climate Smart Communities are out front, building resilience to a changing climate county by county, town by town, village by village. I applaud the town of Brighton for its commitment to reducing its government and community energy use and for preserving natural habitats. Communities like Brighton are models for others to follow, with committed teams working to integrate climate concerns into daily decision making.”

The town of Brighton has undertaken a series of actions to earn bronze certification as a Climate Smart Community. As with all certified Climate Smart Communities, the town formed a CSC task force and appointed a CSC coordinator to spearhead the effort. To identify priorities, Brighton completed an inventory of greenhouse gas emissions from town government operations and the overall community. By installing a white roof, upgrading windows and changing garage bay doors, Brighton reduced GHG emissions from town facilities by 33% over a three-year period — 2014-17.

To further enhance its resilience to climate change, Brighton adopted zoning changes to preserve street trees for shade and promote tree planting, conducted an assessment of the Buckland Creek Watershed to evaluate concerns related to erosion and water quality and established an Environmental Protection Overlay District which incorporates stream buffer protection into its zoning code and other land use regulations.

“We are committed to supporting and investing in sustainability projects to improve the quality of our air and water and to conserve energy. I believe that as a municipality, it is our role to set an example and show people what sustainability is and how it works. Sustainability is exciting; it is forward thinking, technology driven and limited only by our imagination and will,” said Brighton Supervisor William W. Moehle.