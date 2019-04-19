The Gates Chili Chamber of Commerce announced its 2019 Annual Community Award winners honoring individuals and organizations that have made a significant impact on the quality of life in the Gates and Chili communities.

This year’s winners are Cornerstone Urgent Care Center, Beautification Award (Chili); Gates Chili Federal Credit Union, Beautification Award (Gates); Taylor Heating & Air Conditioning, Joseph Entress Memorial Award; Servpro of Northwest and Southwest Monroe County, Innovative Business Award; Chili Lions Club, Culture and Arts Award; Robert Jackson (WestSide Express), Outstanding Citizen; Kynesha Milwood, Maya Blackwell and Zionah Campbell, Youth Leadership Award; Mammoliti Family (Calabresella’s Deli and Studio Expo Salon and Day Spa), Dream Big Award; Dalton Letta, Young Professional Award; Mary Sperr, Loretta Simmons Women’s Leadership Award; Gates Police Keystone Club 50th Anniversary (1969-2019), special recognition; Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home 50th Anniversary, special recognition; and Gates to Recovery, special recognition.

The Awards Gala Dinner will be held May 21 at the Italian American Community Center, 150 Frank DiMino Way, Gates. Registration and networking begin at 5:30 p.m. with seating for dinner at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are priced at $35 per person.

The Awards Gala is sponsored by Jessica Millan of Edward Jones, 906 Elmgrove Road, and Ahrens Benefits Company, 2800 Dewey Ave.

Visit gcchamber.com to make reservations to the dinner.