HR Works Inc., a human resource consulting and outsourcing firm, was named Great Place to Work-certified for 2019.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. A small percentage of companies that take the companywide Trust Index survey receive certification.

“We are thrilled to be certified as a Great Place to Work,” said Candace Walters, president of HR Works Inc. “We make the employee experience a priority and use survey feedback to continuously improve our company culture on all levels. Employees have reported a consistently positive experience with their coworkers, their managers and with their jobs. This is important because when people enjoy their work, they are more productive and drive better business results, which also makes a difference for clients.”

Visit www.greatplacetowork.com to view HR Works’ Great Place to Work certification.