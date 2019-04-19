A middle schooler was honored with the “Do the Right Thing” award for his heroic actions in February at the village of Newark board meeting April 16.

On Feb. 11, around 3:11 p.m. while walking home from the Newark Middle School, Giancarlo J. Colon, or John, saw that the back corner of 109 Blossom Road was on fire. John went to the house, pounded on the door and alerted two unaware residents within that their house was on fire. The residents escaped and called Wayne County E911, allowing the Newark Fire Department to respond and extinguish the blaze.

John’s actions ensured that a life was not lost, property damage was minimal and proved that middle-school aged people can do the right thing. Doug Kent’s Rose Bowl Lanes, Joey’s Northside Grocery, BB’s Pizzeria and Walmart rewarded John with gift certificates for his actions of Feb. 11.

“It is an absolute pleasure to recognize our youth who unselfishly go above and beyond to make our community a better place to live,” said village of Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor.

Newark Fire Chief Rustin Havert said he would like to commend John for taking notice that something was different. He stated that John acted heroically and swiftly to notify the occupants and the quick and early call to 911 allowed the fire department to extinguish the fire and minimize damage to the house. He added that he is “quite proud of John Colon for his unselfish actions”.

“John’s quick thinking and unselfish actions on this day showed that this young man is a role model for others his age and beyond. His actions demonstrate his future abilities to ‘do the right thing,’” said Police Chief Mark Thoms.