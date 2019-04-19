Pepper is a fun, energetic little guy who is about 8 months old. He loves exploring and getting to know new places. He is polydactyl, which means he has extra toes.

Pepper would love a home where he has a lot of places to explore and a new family with time to spend with him, with some treats, too.

Pet Pride of New York, 7731 Victor Mendon Road, Victor, is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Sundays, and noon to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Mondays are by appointment only.

Volunteer and foster opportunities are available. Call (585) 742-1630 or visit petprideny.org for information.