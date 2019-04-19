The Ontario County Board of Elections' annual voter registration card is in the mail.

When you receive an orange postcard in the mail, don’t toss it in the recycling bin without reading it carefully.

The Ontario County Board of Elections this week mailed its annual voter registration card to all voters in the county. Voters are encouraged to notify the Board of Elections as soon as possible regarding voters who may no longer reside at the address.

In a joint statement, Board of Elections Commissioners Michael Northrup and Charlie Evangelista stated: “The mail check card is the most valuable tool our board uses to update our voting rolls. With changes in the household such as older children moving out of the house, we rely on parents and guardians to notify us of these changes.”

In addition to notifying voters of their party affiliation and polling place, the card also states this year’s election dates. The primary is June 25, and the general election is Nov. 5. Primaries will be held in the cities of Geneva and Canandaigua along with the towns of Phelps, Seneca, Gorham and Richmond.

There will not be a countywide primary this year.

Voters will be also informed that New York state has adopted “Early Voting.”

Voters will be able to cast their vote in the general election from Oct. 25 until Nov. 3. Polling locations will be announced later this summer.

For questions or comments, call the Ontario County Board of Elections at 585-396-4005.

Change for the better

Just about a week ago, Assembly Leader Brian Kolb was angered at Democrats in the Assembly’s Higher Education Committee who voted against a bill that helps deceased and disabled U.S. soldiers and their families.

On Wednesday, a happier Kolb issued the following statement on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement to expand the Military Enhanced Recognition Incentive and Tribute (MERIT) scholarship program, a proposal sponsored by Assembly Republicans since 2006.

The legislation provides tuition, fees and room and board to the surviving family members of New York veterans who die, are missing in action or become disabled performing official military duties.

“For more than a decade, Assembly Republicans have called for an expansion of the MERIT scholarship program to assist and honor the families of military heroes who have sacrificed so much for our country,” Kolb said. “[Wednesday’s] announcement that the program will finally expand is a victory for all of New York’s courageous veterans and the end of a long, but worthwhile, fight.”

The bill’s sponsor, Assemblyman Steve Hawley, R-Batavia, has carried the bill for the past 11 years.

Kolb called those who voted against the bill “a handful of misguided liberals” and the vote itself “among the most egregious acts I’ve witnessed” in his 20 years in Albany.

“But the public refused to accept it,” Kolb said. “It took far too long for New York Democrats to do the right thing; but what matters most is that the MERIT scholarship program will finally increase, and the children of deceased and disabled veterans will receive the benefits they truly deserve.”