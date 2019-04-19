This essay is a reply to those folks who took issue with my March 13 "Cost of Green New Deal." One writer says it's "full of misinformation," "by the fossil fuel industry and its minions GOP/FOX." Typical regressive response: "Oh, you must watch FOX News." What part is misinformation?

Go back and listen to what Senator Sanders and all the other Democratic presidential candidates say. The writers say not to fret, the Green New Deal (GND) will not fly as drafted. That is what I said. When it dawns on people they will lose their private health insurance GND politicians will back pedal. Ask Senators Sanders and Gillibrand that question directly — then tell us what they say if you actually get an answer. I don't fret, swallow FOX News or listen to President Trump's obnoxious tweets without question.

I only tried to show what will happen if the Democratic Socialists actually mean what they say. Apparently these writers don’t believe them. Why support liars?

One writer suggested I should Google factcheck for the truth. I have. Here is an example. Trump said Obama gave Iran $1.8 million shipped in barrels and crates. Factcheck says it’s a half-truth because it was ONLY $1.7 million and no evidence of barrels or crates. Gee, what great news that is!

Both writers say the GND will pay for itself through carbon credits or taxes by adding billions of dollars to the economy. Must be new math that this old man does not understand. Explain how taking billions from polluters and giving it to non-polluters or taking carbon taxes from polluters and giving it to taxpayers is helping the economy. Is that not taking money from one hand and putting it in another? Making a product or providing a service and getting paid for it is the only way to add to the economy.

Actually, I like the idea of "free" money. The Great Environmentalist A. Gore lives in a 10,000-square-foot, 20-bedroom, eight-bath house. He pays carbon credits because of his huge energy use. We live in a house one-fifth the size. It is 100% electric including heat. Also has a propane fireplace stove, which would disappear under the GND. We have been "green" for 57 years. Give us some carbon tax money that we can use to pay our increased property taxes due to an increase in property assessment. This will offset some tax loss from Ontario County freezing the assessment on Pinnacle North so those poor folks can get a club and pool house!

One writer says the seven "best nations" are all socialist democracies. Take a look at one of them, Sweden. May be great for them. Fact is its industry, including the energy sector, is run by mostly private companies. It does have a large social network including medical and universal pensions. About one-third of its workforce is in government service. Swedes pay dearly for it. In 1990 their taxes were 53% of the GDP. A drastic drop in their economy led them to reduce the tax rate to 46% by 2010. The tax rates on the highest income earners has dropped the most. Was Mr. Trump their PM at the time?

A letter writer says it's time to end subsidies for fossil fuels. Good, let's end it on turbines and solar farms along with tax exemptions on electric vehicles. Fair is fair, with more money in taxpayer pockets. If you want your socialism, you can keep your socialism.

The point is nothing is "free," not in terms of money or pollution. Instead on condescending letters, check out how many turbines and solar farms would be needed to power the U.S. See how much money, space and dirt will be required.

Richard Blakesley is a Bloomfield resident.